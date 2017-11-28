FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NATO says North Korea missile launch undermines international security
Sections
Featured
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Reuters Backstory
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
Exclusive
Russia
Dance colleague identifies Putin's younger daughter
Kaspersky CEO says he would leave if Russia asked him to spy
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky CEO says he would leave if Russia asked him to spy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 28, 2017 / 8:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

NATO says North Korea missile launch undermines international security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - North Korea’s latest missile launch undermines regional and international security and Pyongyang needs to re-engage in credible dialogue with the international community, NATO said in a statement on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference during a North Atlantic Council (NAC) defence ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

North Korea fired a missile that landed close to Japan in the early hours of Wednesday, the first test by Pyongyang since a missile fired over its neighbor in mid-September. The Pentagon said its initial assessment was that it was an intercontinental ballistic missile.

“I strongly condemn North Korea’s new ballistic missile test. This is a further breach of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions, undermining regional and international security,” Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of the trans-Atlantic NATO alliance said in a statement.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.