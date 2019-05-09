U.S. will stick to diplomacy on North Korea: acting Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said on Thursday that the United States would stick to diplomacy on North Korea even after Pyongyang fired what appeared to be two short-range missiles.

“We’re going to stick to our diplomacy and as you all know we haven’t changed our operations or our posture and we’ll continue to generate the readiness we need in case diplomacy fails,” Shanahan told reporters outside the Pentagon.

He declined to comment on what North Korea had fired on Thursday.