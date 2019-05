FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates and justification for FY2020 for the State Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had initially decided to cut short a European trip and return to Washington for meetings on Iran, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

But after South Korea announced North Korea had launched two short-range missiles, North Korea will also be discussed, the official said.