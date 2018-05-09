FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 2:00 PM / in an hour

Top U.S. diplomat says planning for one-day Trump-Kim meeting going well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that planning for a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was going well and that details would likely be announced in the next few days.

Speaking to reporters as he returned from North Korea accompanied by three Americans who had been detained there, Pompeo said a place and date had been set for a one-day summit in good, productive conversations between U.S. and North Korean officials, according to a U.S. media pool report.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

