South Korea says release of U.S. prisoners 'positive' for upcoming Trump-Kim summit

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s presidential Blue House welcomed the release of American prisoners from North Korea on Wednesday, saying the move would have a “positive effect” for upcoming talks between North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Blue House spokesman Yoon Young-chan also called on Pyongyang to release six South Korean detainees.

“In order to reinforce reconciliation between South Korea and North Korea and to spread peace on the Korean peninsula, we wish for a swift repatriation of South Korean detainees,” Yoon said in a statement.