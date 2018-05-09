Pompeo expected to return with three American detainees - South Korean official

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to return with three Americans held in North Korea, a South Korean presidential official said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens to remarks made by President Donald Trump during Pompeo's swearing-in ceremony at the Department of State in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The official said that during Pompeo’s visit to North Korea he was expected to finalize the date of an unprecedented summit planned between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo arrived in North Korean capital Pyongyang on Wednesday to prepare for the summit, while the U.S. president signaled the possibility that three Americans detained in the country could soon be released.