FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 9, 2018 / 1:57 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Pompeo expected to return with three American detainees - South Korean official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to return with three Americans held in North Korea, a South Korean presidential official said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens to remarks made by President Donald Trump during Pompeo's swearing-in ceremony at the Department of State in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The official said that during Pompeo’s visit to North Korea he was expected to finalize the date of an unprecedented summit planned between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo arrived in North Korean capital Pyongyang on Wednesday to prepare for the summit, while the U.S. president signaled the possibility that three Americans detained in the country could soon be released.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.