MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok in September, RIA news agency reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Other possible locations and dates are also being discussed, RIA said.