MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will discuss North Korea when they hold a telephone conversation on Tuesday, Interfax news agency cited Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov as saying.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Tuesday that the conversation would focus on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s visit to Russia which he made on Monday.