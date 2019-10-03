Russia's Putin praises Donald Trump for North Korea talks

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 2, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday praised Donald Trump for what he said was the U.S. president’s historic move to enter into talks with North Korea to defuse nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Trump held a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last year and a second one in February, although the talks aimed at dismantling Pyongyang’s nuclear programs then stalled.

The United States and North Korea are set to hold fresh nuclear talks on Oct. 5.