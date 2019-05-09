North Korea's projectiles were probably short-range missiles -South's military

SEOUL (Reuters) - The projectiles North Korea fired on Thursday were probably short-range missiles, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

The two missiles flew 420 km (261 miles) and 270 km (168 miles) respectively towards the east, the officials added.

Detailed analysis was being carried out in cooperation with U.S. intelligence authorities, the JCS said, while maintaining heightened security against further possible missile launches.