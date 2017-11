WASHINGTON (Reuters) - North Korea has fired an unidentified ballistic missile, U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday on condition of anonymity, without immediately offering further details.

FILE PHOTO: A North Korean flag flies on a mast at the Permanent Mission of North Korea in Geneva October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The launch would be North Korea’s first since it fired a missile over Japan in mid-September.