MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, RIA news agency cited the Chinese Foreign Ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Wang told Lavrov in a telephone call it was urgent that the United States and North Korea “put the brakes” on mutually irritating words and actions, the ministry said.