Russia, China call for restraint on North Korean missile tensions: Putin
July 4, 2017 / 1:34 PM / in a month

Russia, China call for restraint on North Korean missile tensions: Putin

1 Min Read

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) holds a glass after receiving the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called from his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 4, 2017.Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and China have agreed on the need for a simultaneous freezing of North Korea's missile and nuclear program and large-scale military exercises by the United States and South Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin made his comments after holding talks with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.

North Korea said on Tuesday it had successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska.

Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

