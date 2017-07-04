Russia, China call for restraint on North Korean missile tensions: Putin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and China have agreed on the need for a simultaneous freezing of North Korea's missile and nuclear program and large-scale military exercises by the United States and South Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin made his comments after holding talks with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.

North Korea said on Tuesday it had successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska.