North Korea won't disarm, says Russian delegation to Pyongyang: RIA
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 3:11 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

North Korea won't disarm, says Russian delegation to Pyongyang: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers who visited Pyongyang said North Korea was not prepared to disarm, and while it did not want nuclear war it is morally ready for it, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile, September 16. KCNA via REUTERS

“They said they won’t disarm, there cannot even be any talk of that,” the agency quoted Svetlana Maximova as saying. She was part of a delegation of Russian lawmakers just back from a visit to North Korea.

Another member of the delegation, Kazbek Taisayev, was quoted as saying by RIA of the North Koreans: “They do not want war, they want to live normally, but if there is a threat from the United States, then they are morally ready for that war.”

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Williams

