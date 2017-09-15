Putin and Macron discuss North Korea's missile launch: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed North Korea’s latest missile launch, the Kremlin said in a statement on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Both leaders condemned Pyongyang’s “provocative” actions, which risk leading to “irreversible consequences”, the Kremlin said.

They agreed on the need for a diplomatic solution, including through resuming direct talks on North Korea, according to the statement.