Moscow seeks support for Russia-Chinese roadmap on North Korea
October 20, 2017 / 8:36 AM / a day ago

Moscow seeks support for Russia-Chinese roadmap on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged world powers on Friday to get behind a joint Russian-Chinese roadmap for settling the crisis over North Korea’s weapons program.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian following their meeting in Moscow, Russia June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Speaking at a conference on non-proliferation in Moscow, Lavrov said that the break-up of a deal on Iran’s nuclear program would send an alarming message about international security mechanisms, and could impact the situation on the Korean peninsula.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Catherine Evans

