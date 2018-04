MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian will not offer to host a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday, according to the RIA news agency.

FILE PHOTO - A combination photo shows a Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) handout of Kim Jong Un released on May 10, 2016, and Donald Trump posing for a photo in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA handout via Reuters/File Photo & REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Trump has said he is trying to set up a meeting with Kim to defuse tensions on the Korean peninsula. Lavrov was quoted as saying by RIA that the meeting would be a step away from a military resolution of the situation.