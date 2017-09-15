Putin discusses North Korean missile test with his security council: agencies

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has discussed North Korea’s latest missile launch with Russia’s security council, Russian news agencies reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“Participants exchanged their views about the situation on the Korean Peninsula with regard to the new missile launch,” agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Pyongyang fired a missile that flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean on Friday, deepening tension after its recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb.