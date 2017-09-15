FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says North Korea's latest missile launch flouted U.N. resolutions: Ifax
September 15, 2017 / 12:00 PM / a month ago

Russia says North Korea's latest missile launch flouted U.N. resolutions: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that North Korea’s latest missile test violated United Nations Security Council resolutions, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow called on all sides to show restraint, Interfax quoted Maria Zakharova, the foreign ministry’s spokeswoman, as saying.

Pyongyang fired a missile that flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean on Friday, deepening tension after its recent test of its most powerful nuclear bomb.

Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

