December 15, 2017 / 7:02 AM / in 2 hours

Russia says not ready to strangle North Korea economically: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Friday that Russia was not ready to sign up to new sanctions on North Korea that would strangle the Asian country economically, the Interfax news agency reported.

He was also cited as saying that pressure on North Korea was approaching “a red line” and that U.S. security guarantees for North Korea could be the subject of talks between Pyongyang and the United States.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

