#World News
December 15, 2017 / 11:19 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Trump says U.S. wants Russia's help on North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington hoped to receive more help from Russian President Vladimir Putin in efforts to convince North Korea to abandon its missile and nuclear weapons program.

“The primary point was to talk about North Korea, because we would love to have his help on North Korea. China’s helping, Russia’s not helping; we’d like to have Russia’s help,” Trump told reporters. Trump spoke with Putin by phone on Thursday.

Reporting by James Oliphant; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

