Russia says takes negative view of U.S. call to cut ties with North Korea: agencies
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 9:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia says takes negative view of U.S. call to cut ties with North Korea: agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow took a negative view of a U.S. call for all countries to cut ties with North Korea because of its ballistic missile program, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a news conference after a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono in Moscow, Russia November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Lavrov, speaking in Belarus, was responding after U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that all countries should sever all ties with Pyongyang, including cutting trade links and expelling North Korean workers.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian Lowe

