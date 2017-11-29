FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says new North Korea missile test a provocative act
November 29, 2017 / 9:59 AM

Kremlin says new North Korea missile test a provocative act

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The latest test of a new North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile will provoke further tension in the region and moves all the sides involved further away from the point where a settlement of the crisis can begin, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly, including State Duma deputies, members of the Federation Council, regional governors and civil society representatives, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that Moscow hopes that all sides involved can stay calm, saying this was necessary to avoid a worst-case scenario on the Korean peninsula.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

