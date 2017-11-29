Kremlin says new North Korea missile test a provocative act

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The latest test of a new North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile will provoke further tension in the region and moves all the sides involved further away from the point where a settlement of the crisis can begin, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters that Moscow hopes that all sides involved can stay calm, saying this was necessary to avoid a worst-case scenario on the Korean peninsula.
Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe