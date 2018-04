MOSCOW (Reuters) - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho arrived in Moscow on Monday for a visit, the TASS news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho leaves the Swedish government building Rosenbad in Stockholm, Sweden, March 16, 2018. TT News Agency/Vilhelm Stokstad via REUTERS

The agency reported that the minister had arrived by plane on a flight from Ashgabat in Turkmenistan.