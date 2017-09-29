FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says ready to work with North Korea to resolve missile crisis
#World News
September 29, 2017 / 2:20 PM / in 21 days

Russia says ready to work with North Korea to resolve missile crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow is prepared to work with Pyongyang to try to find a peaceful resolution to the North Korean missile crisis, the Russian Foreign ministry said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reacts during a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The comments came in a statement issued by the ministry after a meeting between Russian ambassador-at-large Oleg Burmistrov and Choe Son-hui, director-general of the North American department of North Korea’s foreign ministry.

Choe also met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov, the ministry said.

“The Russian side confirmed its readiness to combine efforts in the interests of finding ways to solve the problems in the region by peaceful, political and diplomatic means,” it said.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

