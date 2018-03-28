FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 8:48 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Russia sees Xi-Kim meeting as important step to resolve Korean crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Wednesday welcomed a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing this week as an important step to strengthen positive changes on Korean peninsula.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and wife Ri Sol Ju, and Chinese President Xi Jinping and wife Peng Liyuan toast each other, as Kim Jong Un paid an unofficial visit to Beijing, China, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 28, 2018. KCNA/via Reuters

The Foreign Ministry said Russia aimed to continue close cooperation with China to resolve tensions on the peninsula by “purely diplomatic means”.

(This story has been refiled to fix North Korean leader’s family name in headline to Kim, not Un)

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhny; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Kevin Liffey

