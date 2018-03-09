FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 8:30 AM / in 16 hours

Russia's Lavrov says a Trump-Kim meeting step in right direction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Russia believes that a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un “is a step in the right direction”, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters while on a visit to Ethiopia.

Sergei Lavrov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Russia attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“It should not just be a meeting, it should open up a way to resuming a fully fledged diplomatic process to find a solution to the North Korean nuclear issue on the basis of principles agreed during the six-party talks and the U.N. Security Council,” Lavrov said.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho in ADDIS ABABA; Writing by Katya Golubkova in MOSCOW; Editing by Hugh Lawson

