MOSCOW (Reuters) - South Korea’s National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong asked Moscow to take part in processes that could become a “turning point” in resolving a crisis on the Korean peninsula, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) shakes hands with South Korea's National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong during a meeting in Moscow, Russia March 13, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via Reuters

Chung, who arrived in Moscow for talks with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said the Korean crisis should be reserved by peaceful means.