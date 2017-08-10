EU adds nine people, four entities to North Korea sanctions list

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union said on Thursday it added nine people and four entities to its North Korea sanctions list, as part of new United Nations measures in the wake of Pyongyang's latest missile tests.

The European Council of EU governments said the new sanctions included the state-owned Foreign Trade Bank (FTB).

"The decision brings the total number of persons under restrictive measures (...) to 62 persons and 50 entities as listed by the UN. In addition, 41 persons and 7 entities are designated by the EU autonomously," the Council said on its website.