May 24, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

North Korea confirms dismantling of nuclear site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has completely dismantled its Punggye-ri nuclear test ground “to ensure the transparency of discontinuance of nuclear test,” state news agency KCNA said on Thursday.

The dismantling of the nuclear test ground “completely closed the tunnel entrances,” it said, adding that two tunnels there had been ready for use in “powerful underground nuclear tests”.

There was no leakage of radioactive material or adverse impact on the surrounding environment from the dismantling, the agency added.

“The discontinuance of the nuclear test is an important process moving towards global nuclear disarmament,” KCNA said.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

