Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference at the end of the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentille

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that there was no impact on Japan’s security following North Korea’s latest launch of short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday and that Japan was working with its allies over the situation in the region.

“We will continue to closely cooperate with the United States and others,” Abe told reporters.