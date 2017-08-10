FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea urges North to stop all actions that are raising tensions on the peninsula
#World News
August 10, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 2 days ago

South Korea urges North to stop all actions that are raising tensions on the peninsula

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea urged North Korea on Thursday to stop all action that is driving up tension on the Korean Peninsula.

The government also said it will seek all methods possible to resolving tensions with the cooperation of other countries.

The remarks were made by presidential Blue House spokesman Park Su-hyun in a media briefing after the standing committee of the Blue House's National Security Council held a regular meeting to discuss recent events.

Earlier on Thursday, North Korea dismissed warnings by U.S. President Donald Trump that it would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States as a "load of nonsense" and outlined detailed plans on for a missile strike near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill

