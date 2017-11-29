South Korea says Japan's Abe considering attending Pyeongchang Olympics

SEOUL (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering attending the winter Olympics in South Korea in February despite escalating tension after North Korea’s latest missile test on Wednesday, the South’s presidential office said.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Abe raised the possibility of attending the games during a telephone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, in which they said they would “no longer tolerate” North Korea’s increasing security threats and they would tighten sanctions and pressure against it, Moon’s press secretary, Yoon Young-chan, told a news briefing.