SEOUL (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday expressed a wish for talks with North Korea following Pyongyang’s planned summits with South Korea and the United States, the South’s presidential spokesman, Kim Eui-kyeom said.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waits for Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

Abe’s comments came in a telephone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, during which they also agreed to cooperate to resolve the issue of Japanese abducted by North Korea.