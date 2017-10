SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s foreign ministry on Friday strongly condemned North Korea’s missile launch earlier in the day, calling it a serious act of defiance that threatens international peace and security.

A passerby walks past a TV screen reporting news about North Korea's missile launch in Tokyo, Japan September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The ministry said in a statement that South Korea is fully prepared to respond against any North Korean threat and that it would boost its response ability against Pyongyang’s provocations. It did not provide further details.