FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
South Korea's Moon says analyzing North Korea missile, could have been ICBM
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 4, 2017 / 4:47 AM / a month ago

South Korea's Moon says analyzing North Korea missile, could have been ICBM

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the military is analyzing a North Korean missile launched earlier in the day with the possibility that it may have been an intercontinental ballistic missile-class (ICBM) rocket.

Moon said in opening remarks at a national security council meeting at the Blue House that he was deeply disappointed North Korea had launched the missile only days after he and U.S. President Donald Trump called for restraint.

The South Korean president added he strongly condemned the missile launch that violates United Nations Security Council resolutions and ignores international warnings.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Jack Kim; Editing by Neil Fullick

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.