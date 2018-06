MOSCOW (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that cooperation with Russia was key to peace on the Korean peninsula, Russian news agencies reported.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in pay a silent tribute during a ceremony marking Korean Memorial Day at the National Cemetery in Daejeon, South Korea, June 6, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

Moon, speaking in the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, said Pyongyang has been taking real steps toward full denuclearization.