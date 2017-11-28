South Korea's Moon condemns missile launch, says provocation had been anticipated

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday he strongly condemns North Korea’s latest ballistic missile launch, noting it had been anticipated and that the government had been preparing for it in advance.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-In addresses the 20th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus Three (APT) Commemorative Summit on the sideline of the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Noel Celis/Pool

Moon added that there is no choice but for the international community to continue applying pressure and sanctions against North Korea. The president made the comments at a national security meeting held shortly after North Korea launched what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed close to Japan.