SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with his top security and other aides after U.S. President Donald Trump canceled his June 12 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier on Thursday, a spokesman for Moon said.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-in attends a joint news conference after trilateral summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang in Tokyo, May 9, 2018. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via Reuters

Blue House press secretary Yoon Young-chan said Moon was meeting with his foreign minister, defense minister and his chief of staff, among others.