March 6, 2018

South Korea's Moon says Seoul must bolster defense against North

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday the military should focus “all its power” to boost its defense capabilities to counter North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs, even while it engages Pyongyang in dialogue.

FILE PHOTO: Short Track Speed Skating Events - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics - Women's 1500m - Gangneung Ice Arena - Gangneung, South Korea - February 17, 2018 - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in attends. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

“We must speak with the North for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula but at the same time we should focus all our efforts to quickly, effectively create defenses against North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs,” Moon said in remarks at a military graduation ceremony.

Moon added he would further develop the joint defense system between South Korea and the United States.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Nick Macfie

