FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#World News
December 19, 2017 / 1:40 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

South Korea's Moon: Could curb U.S. military exercises before Olympics - NBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said he was willing to take steps to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, including curtailing military exercises with the United States, NBC said on Tuesday.

“It is possible for South Korea and the U.S. to review the possibility of postponing the exercises. I’ve made such a suggestion to the U.S., and the U.S. is currently reviewing it. However, all this depends on how North Korea behaves,” Moon said in an interview with NBC News.

Writing by Susan HeaveyEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.