North Korea projectiles were short-range, South Korean military says

People watch a TV broadcast showing a file footage for a news report on North Korea firing two projectiles, possibly missiles, into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, in Seoul, South Korea, October 31, 2019. REUTERS/Heo Ran

SEOUL (Reuters) - The two projectiles fired by North Korea on Thursday were “short range”, South Korea’s military said in a statement.

The projectiles, which Japanese authorities said appeared to be ballistic missiles, traveled an estimated 370 kilometers (230 miles) and reached an altitude of 90 kilometers (56 miles), South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The South Korean and American militaries are conducting a detailed analysis of the launches, the statement said.