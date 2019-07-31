North Korean projectiles were ballistic missiles, flew about 250 km: South Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) - The unidentified projectiles launched by North Korea early on Wednesday were ballistic missiles that flew about 250 km (155 miles), South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The projectiles appeared to be a different type to previous launches, minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Japan’s defense minister said any ballistic missile launch by North Korea would violate United Nations resolutions, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported.