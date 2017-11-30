FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea's missile is advanced, but still some things to prove: South Korea president
November 30, 2017 / 3:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

North Korea's missile is advanced, but still some things to prove: South Korea president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday a missile launched this week by North Korea was the most advanced of Pyongyang’s arsenal, but said that the isolated state still needed to prove some technical details.

Moon made the remarks during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, saying it was unclear whether the North actually had the technology to miniaturize a nuclear warhead and that it still needed to prove other things, such as its re-entry technology.

Earlier, the United States warned North Korea’s leadership it would be “utterly destroyed” if war were to break out, after Pyongyang test-fired its most advanced missile, putting the U.S. mainland within range, in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
