SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Friday the “aggressive deployment” of U.S. strategic assets on the Korean peninsula has been effective in deterring North Korea’s provocations.

FILE PHOTO: South Korean President Moon Jae-In speaks during a press conference marking his first 100 days in office at the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea August 17, 2017. REUTERS/JUNG Yeon-Je/Pool/File photo

Moon made the comment in opening remarks ahead of a closed-door meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis in Seoul.