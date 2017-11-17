South Korea, U.S. reaffirm need for peaceful resolution of North Korea problem

SEOUL (Reuters) - The nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States held bilateral talks on Friday and addressed measures to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue peacefully and diplomatically, the South’s foreign ministry said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Joseph Yun (R) answers questions from reporters following meeting with Japan and South Korea chief nuclear negotiators to talk about North Korean issues at the Iikura guest house in Tokyo, Japan April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool/File Photo

South Korea’s Lee Do-hoon and his U.S. counterpart, Joseph Yun, held “deep discussions” aimed at finding a way to bring North Korea to “meaningful talks”, the foreign ministry said in a statement without providing further details.

The two agreed to hold more talks on the issue, the ministry said.