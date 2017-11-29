South Korea's Moon says North Korea missile capability seems improved

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday North Korea’s missile technology seems to have improved, following the launch of what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed close to Japan.

FILE PHOTO: South Korea's President Moon Jae-In delivers a statement during the 19th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Republic of Korea Summit on the sidelines of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related summits at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Noel Celis/Pool

Moon made the remark to U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call, his office said, during which both heads of state said they would talk further on measures to respond to North Korea’s latest provocation.