U.S., South Korea to pursue talks between Washington and Pyongyang

SEOUL (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of the United States and South Korea agreed to continue working toward creating the right conditions for the United States and North Korea to talk, the South’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a joint press availability with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha after their meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a phone call and made the remarks after U.S. President Donald Trump called off a June summit with North Korea, the statement said.