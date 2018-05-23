FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 23, 2018 / 12:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

North Korea has accepted list of South Korea reporters to visit nuclear test site: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea has accepted a list of South Korean reporters to visit their nuclear testing site at Punggye-ri, a South Korean unification ministry official said on Wednesday.

A North Korean flag is seen on the top of its embassy in Beijing, China, February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The official did not say when the South Korean reporters would leave for the North.

Reporters from various news outlets in a number of countries excluding South Korea have already traveled to North Korea’s port city of Wonsan, where they are waiting to be guided to the testing site by North Korean authorities.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Christine Kim; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.