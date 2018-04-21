FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 21, 2018 / 12:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

North Korea meaningful progress toward denuclearization: South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s decision to close its nuclear test site and suspend missile tests is a “meaningful progress” for denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, South Korea’s presidential office said on Saturday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said earlier the country no longer needed nuclear and missile tests and would close a nuclear test site.

“It will also contribute to creating a very positive environment for the success of the upcoming South-North summit and North-United States summit,” a spokesman for the president’s office, Yoon Young-chan, said in a statement.

(This version of the story was refiled to fix a typo in the headline)

Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.